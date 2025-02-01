Man taken into custody after allegedly causing damage to Vance’s Ohio home, Secret Service says

(CINCINNATI) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly causing property damage, including breaking windows, at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio, the U.S. Secret Service said on Monday.

Just after midnight the man was physically detained by Secret Service personnel and then taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police for property damage.

“The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio,” the Secret Service said.

Vance and his wife, Usha, purchased the home for about $1.4 million in 2018 in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood, which sits along the Ohio River and east of downtown, according to the Hamilton County Auditor’s Office.

