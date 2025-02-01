Man with apparent handgun outside CIA headquarters in custody after barricade incident

ABC News

Federal authorities responded to the CIA headquarters in Virginia on Wednesday after a man brandished what appeared to be a handgun outside the building, sources told ABC News.

At one point, the man pointed a gun at his head, and local police and security personnel were negotiating, according to the sources.

The man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after several hours in the “barricade incident,” police said.

“The barricade incident has been resolved,” Fairfax County police said. “The suspect surrendered to FCPD negotiators and is in custody.”

A CIA spokesperson said law enforcement responded to an “incident” outside the CIA headquarters, located in Fairfax County.

“Additional details will be made available as appropriate,” the spokesperson said.

The incident prompted a large police response, including from the FBI.

“Members of the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad and other FBI resources have been deployed to assist our law enforcement partners in response to an incident outside CIA Headquarters,” the FBI Washington Field Office said in a statement earlier Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.