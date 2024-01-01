Manhunt for escaped murder suspect culminates in Chicago restaurant arrest

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — After nearly two and a half months of searching, law enforcement officials have arrested fugitive Joshua Zimmerman, who had been on the run since escaping from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building in Mississippi on June 14.

The United States Marshals Service said Zimmerman was detained on Wednesday morning after an overnight standoff at the eatery at 2325 West Madison Street.

Marshals located Zimmerman at the restaurant in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said, where he barricaded himself inside. The restaurant was then surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team.

The investigation into Zimmerman’s escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state and local agencies.

“We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close,” a DeSoto County spokesperson noted while the standoff was still ongoing. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation.”

Officials said they were focused on extradition plans and were hopeful for a resolution soon.

“We are eager to return Zimmerman to our detention facility so we can thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape,” the spokesperson said.

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely. The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, “This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion.”

Zimmerman was charged with murdering a woman in Houston, Texas, in 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023, by law enforcement in Mississippi on separate felony charges, as reported last year by ABC News’ Houston station KTRK-TV.

The additional charges included attempted murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and a charge in relation to the theft of a car.

Zimmerman escaped custody while being brought to the De Soto County courthouse for a hearing along with several other inmates.

De Soto County District Attorney Matthew Barton explained that Zimmerman was able to slip away from the group, change clothes and remove his shackles. Surveillance cameras recorded Zimmerman leaving the courthouse wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.