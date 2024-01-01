Mariah Carey breaks her own #1 record with ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Legacy/Columbia

Talk about a down-to-the-wire Christmas present: Mariah Carey has unwrapped a brand-new Billboard Hot 100 record.

Her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is spending another week at #1 on the Hot 100, bringing its collective run on top of that tally to 17 weeks. That’s longer than Mariah’s previous longest-running #1 hit, “One Sweet Day,” her collab with Boyz II Men, which spent 16 weeks on top from 1995 to 1996.

Released in 1994, Mariah’s song first topped the chart in 2019 thanks to streaming. It was #1 for three weeks in 2019, two in 2020, three in 2021, four in 2022, two in 2023 and now three, and counting, this year.

Mariah now holds the record for the second-longest run at #1 of all time. The record of 19 weeks is shared by Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

And Mariah is now the sole owner of the record for the longest-running #1 on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs chart. It’s been on top of that tally for 21 weeks, breaking “Old Town Road’s record of 20 weeks.

