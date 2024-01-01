Mariah Carey cancels show due to the flu, will appear on Netflix’s ‘NFL Christmas Gameday’

Courtesy Tudum/Netflix

Well, this isn’t very festive: Mariah Carey was forced to cancel her concert in Pittsburgh on Dec. 11 just hours before showtime because she’s sick.

She wrote on social platform X, “Pittsburgh, I’m sorry to say I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.” The arena also posted that fans will receive refunds for the show.

But there is some good news: Mariah’s also announced that she’ll be appearing on NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix. In the promo, she says, “This Christmas, we all get our wish. The NFL is live on Netflix. And I’ll be there too!”

The Chiefs will take on the Steelers and the Ravens take on the Texans during the Dec. 25 event, but it’ll be a diva matchup, too. Mariah will open the festivities with a pretaped performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” and Beyonce will perform live during the halftime show for the Ravens/Texans game.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.