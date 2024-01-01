Mariah Carey closes out Christmas tour by autographing Rihanna’s boob

Mariah Carey and Rihanna in 2009; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for VEVO

The final show of Mariah Carey’s holiday Christmas Time tour took place Dec. 17 in Brooklyn, New York, and one of the people in the audience was none other than Rihanna — who had an unusual request for the diva.

In a video posted to TikTok, Mariah is about to climb some stairs onto the stage when she notices Rihanna. She backs down the stairs and walks over to where Rih is sitting in the front row. In another TikTok, Rih asks for a Sharpie and then asks Mariah to sign her boob. “What do you want me to write?” Carey asks.

“’Mariah,’” Rihanna answers, but then adds, “Whatever you want. Wow, this is iconic.” As Mariah is writing her name — in red — Rihanna then takes the microphone and announces, “Mariah Carey is signing my t**, y’all.” The two then embrace.

Mariah’s show at Barclays Center came after she was forced to cancel three shows — Newark, Pittsburgh and Belmont Park, New York — due to the flu.

