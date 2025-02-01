Mariah Carey is bringing holiday cheer to Las Vegas with Christmas residency

All we want for Christmas is a trip to Las Vegas to see Mariah Carey.

Mariah is bringing holiday cheer to Sin City with Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas, a show at Dolby Live at Park MGM that will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13. The 10 shows will take place at the same venue where Mariah did her 2024 and 2025 residency show Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas.

Various presales begin Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. and end Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas.

One dollar from every ticket sold will go to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, an annual three-week camp for kids ages 11-15 which gives them a chance to explore their interests in film, photography, fashion, culinary arts, debate and international relations.

Here are the dates going on sale:

November 2025: 28, 29

December 2025: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13

Mariah’s new album Here For It All is out Sept. 26. On Instagram, she posted a video of herself singing the title track, accompanied by just a piano.

