Mariah Carey reveals artwork for 30th anniversary singles of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Columbia

Mariah Carey‘s first holiday album, Merry Christmas — which includes her timeless hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — turns 30 this year, and she’s revealing some special releases she’s readying to mark the milestone.

She wrote on Instagram, “While it is definitely not time to listen to Christmas music yet ‼️ I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you! An homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ physical singles… available for pre-order now!”

On one cover, she’s recreating the cover pose from the original Merry Christmas album, and on the other, she’s standing in front of a snowy tree wearing a white gown with a long feather cape. You can preorder them now.

The 30th anniversary edition of the Merry Christmas album, meanwhile, comes in picture disc, colored vinyl and black vinyl versions, as well as a deluxe two-LP set with a 24-page photo booklet and a Mariah Christmas card, plus her 1994 concert at New York’s Cathedral of St. John The Divine. All the items ship in December.

