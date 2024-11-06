Mariah Carey says ‘it’s time’ to ring in holiday season in annual video

Disney

Mariah Carey has spoken, and it is Christmas time.

“It’s time,” the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer announced in a high pitched vibrato swapping out a glamorous Halloween look for a Santa-inspired suit in her annual video, declaring it is time for the Christmas festivities to begin.

Mariah teased the announcement multiple times on social media this week including on Monday, when she began to break into song as her hit Christmas classic began to play in the background before actress Kerry Washington arrived on scene to remind Carey it is not yet Christmas season, rather it is voting season.

Last year, the self-styled “Queen of Christmas” posted an elaborate video showing a vault, which opens to reveal the singer encased in a block of ice, being “defrosted” by a group of helpers with hair dryers.

Mariah finishes the job for them by singing, “It’s time!”

In August, Carey announced her upcoming 2024 tour, called Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time.

“It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news!! Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to cities starting November 6, 2024!” she wrote on Instagram.

The holiday event will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Carey’s “Merry Christmas” album and her iconic festive track, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

