Mariah Carey sings in Italian at Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey gave una performance fantastico during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy on Friday.

Wearing a sparkly white and silver dress and matching floor-length feather boa, Mariah stood onstage in the middle of San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan, Italy, and sang the beloved Italian song “Volare.” The song, recorded by Domenico Modugno, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1958.

It marked the first time she’s sung in Italian, which is likely why she appeared to be focusing on a teleprompter.

At the end of that track, she broke into one of her patented “whistle tones,” before segueing into her song “Nothing Is Impossible” from her 2025 album, Here For It All.

The Winter Olympic Games will stream on NBC and Peacock.

