Mariah Carey talks giving back and longevity in music industry

Mariah Carey comes from humble beginnings, which is why she intentionally feeds people with her music. The singer tells Billboard she makes music to love, heal and uplift.

“I’ve always tried to incorporate messages into my songs like ‘Make It Happen’ and ‘Hero,’” Carey says. “It’s just an interesting thing to be able to give back in that way. I didn’t grow up with money. And if you grew up like me, it means even more to be able to give back.”

Now that she’s able, Mariah gives back through philanthropic work like Camp Mariah, a free three-week summer program in Fishkill, New York, for underserved New York City youth ages 12 to 15.

“It’s such a big thing for me because most of these kids have never been outside their own blocks,” she says of her camp, which was founded in 1994. “That’s why we keep doing it every year.”

Still, she feels there’s always more to be done.

“All of us should do what we can to give back something,” Mariah says. “And it’s also important to do more than that. I get caught up with my schedule sometimes, so it’s not as much as it should be. But it’s still an important part of my life.”

Mariah will be honored at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala Friday, the latest recognition in a career spanning more than 30 years, and marked by numerous industry awards and Billboard records.

“I’ve always worked really hard because I knew from the start that I wanted to be here for a long time,” she tells Billboard of her continued success. “The one lesson I’ve learned is to be true to yourself. There were some things along the way that weren’t ideal, but here I am.”

