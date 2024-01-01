Mariah Carey thanks fans for making ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ #1 again

Columbia Records

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” made its annual return to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday. Mariah found out the news that night in the best way possible: while she was performing a concert on her current Christmas tour.

On Instagram, Mariah posted footage of the moment, which shows her accepting a congratulatory bouquet from her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. “Wow, that was a perfect moment to find that out,” said the diva in the clip.

She captioned the post, “Last night on stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, I found out that All I Want For Christmas Is You returned to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids and my #Christmastime tour family. I love you and am so grateful to you all.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” came out 30 years ago, but it didn’t hit #1 on the Hot 100 until 2019. Since then, it’s continued to top the chart for multiple weeks. It’s currently #1 for a 15th overall week.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.