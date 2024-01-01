Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ hits 2 billion streams on Spotify: ‘I’m so grateful’

Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Mariah Carey‘s festive hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” appears to be the gift that keeps on giving. The song has garnered over 2 billion streams on Spotify, an accomplishment Mariah says is “beyond incredible.”

“I’m honored to have ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ be the first holiday track on Spotify to reach 2 Billion Streams! I’m so grateful to all Spotify listeners around the world who’ve made the song part of their holiday tradition year after year,” Mariah tells People in a statement.

According to Spotify, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is currently the most-streamed holiday song of all time globally and in the U.S. It’s been the #1 song around the world every Christmas for the last four years, generally seeing a 120% increase in streams in the past five years.

The song has already increased in global streams by 860% on Spotify and seen a 1,100% rise in U.S. streams since Nov. 1. It’s one of the tracks performed during Mariah’s Christmas Time tour, which comes to an end Dec. 17 in Brooklyn.

