Mariah Carey’s wish comes true as *that* song tops the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 again

Columbia Records

Mariah Carey fans won’t have to keep on waiting — under the mistletoe or otherwise — for her to reclaim her annual position on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has ascended to #1 on the tally, marking its 15th week on top since its release. The 1994 recording first hit #1 on the Hot 100 in 2019 and has done so every year since then, for multiple weeks.

The song is Mariah’s 19th career chart-topper overall, making her the solo artist with the most number ones. Only The Beatles have more: 20. She’s also the only artist ever to have hit #1 in four distinct decades: the ’90s, 2000s, ’10s and ’20s.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the song and its parent album, Merry Christmas, and her website is offering a whole range of commemorative editions of both.

Mariah’s song isn’t the only holiday hit in the upper reaches of the chart. Brenda Lee‘s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” rises from #15 to #2, while Wham!‘s “Last Christmas” rises from #18 to #3. Bobby Helms‘ “Jingle Bell Rock” is #5, and Burl Ives‘ “Holly Jolly Christmas” is #10.

