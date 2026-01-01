Markwayne Mullin nomination to be DHS secretary narrowly clears Senate committee with support from Democrat Fetterman

(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s nomination to be the secretary of Homeland Security narrowly cleared a committee vote Thursday morning with the help of Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, teeing the Oklahoma Republican’s nomination up for a final vote on the Senate floor as soon as next week.

Mullin’s nomination advanced out of committee by a vote of 8-7. He needed a simple majority of votes to clear the committee.

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