Marsha Ambrosius says she’s thankful for solo career, Floetry as “One Night Stand”

Marsha Ambrosius‘ song “One Night Stand” off her latest album, Casablanco, has consistently been on the Urban/R&B charts in the last few weeks, with its peak at #1. It marks another notable feat for the singer, who has previously received Grammy nominations as a solo artist. Having been introduced to the world as half of the group Floetry, Marsha says she’s happy life had it that she’d go solo.

“I think I’d been hiding behind an imaginary curtain. My curtain was stage left, eyes closed, poncho … not feeling comfortable with me 100% being in the limelight,” she tells ABC Audio of her Floetry days. “I’m still kind of like that.”

“It didn’t change until I was standing at a microphone stand in the middle of the stage, and I was centered and it was, ‘Oh … I’m not even used to standing here. What do I even say? What do I do with my hands?'”

Over a decade after making her solo debut with 2011’s Late Nights & Early Mornings, Marsha has more than enough experience as a solo artist and has been recognized for her individual talents. While she’s proud of what she’s accomplished, she says she wouldn’t be the artist we see today if it weren’t for her time in Floetry.

“Am I happy it happened? Yeah,” Marsha says of going solo. “But I’m also happy for all of the experiences that got me there in the first place: good, bad or indifferent.”

She continues, “It was a journey to getting here, and I’m thankful that even 24 years in to just being in America, like I’m still excited about doing things that I’m doing now, and it really is a nod to all the things I did because of then.”

