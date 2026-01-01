Martin Herlihy departs ‘Saturday Night Live’

Martin Herlihy is saying goodbye to Studio 8H.

The comedian has decided to leave Saturday Night Live ahead of season 52 after five seasons, ABC Audio has learned.

Herlihy spent four seasons appearing onscreen as a member of the comedy sketch trio Please Don’t Destroy. He served as a writer on season 51 while also appearing in a few A Film by Martin Herlihy digital shorts during the season.

Herlihy’s choice to leave the show comes after the departure of cast member Chloe Fineman. She announced her plans to exit the series in an Instagram post shared in July.

The SNL cast has gone through many shake-ups in recent years. Several cast members exited the series after the landmark season 50 of the show. Ego Nwodim, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and Emil Wakim all left the cast ahead of season 51. Please Don’t Destroy member John Higgins also departed the show at this time. Additionally, Bowen Yang departed the show midway through season 51.

New cast members for season 51 included Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. Please Don’t Destroy member Ben Marshall was upped to the show’s cast at the same time.

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