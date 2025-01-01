Mary J. Blige explains why she chose Ne-Yo and Mario to join her on For My Fans tour

Live Nation

Mary J. Blige is headed on tour Wednesday with Ne-Yo and Mario, and she tells People why she chose them to join her on the road.

“I love Ne-Yo and Mario and I think those two guys have some of the best love songs of their generation,” she says. “Last time, I had Queen Naija and Ella Mai [on the Good Morning Gorgeous Tour]. I love me some Ella Mai, and I love Queen. This time I said, ‘We really need the women to be serenaded this time.’ We really need the women to feel special, and it’s time for women to feel special.”

For her part, Mary will be singing some songs from her latest album, Gratitude. Though her set list had been leaked by a member of her team, she notes, “Only a little bit got leaked, and that’s not even half. People don’t even know what else is coming.”

That team member, she adds, was let go for their unprofessionalism.

“Yeah, I was pissed, and I fired someone because of it,” Mary says. “We worked too hard and the setlist is the most private thing. It was unprofessional. Obviously it was somebody within the camp, and they risked their whole life just to get a couple of likes.”

Mary’s For My Fans tour kicks off in Greensboro and comes to an end on April 17 in Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.