Mary J. Blige, NE-YO to perform in Times Square for Fourth of July countdown

Singers Mary J. Blige and NE-YO will headline a celebration in Times Square on Friday to count down to the Fourth of July and America’s 250th anniversary.

The music stars, along with Brad Paisley, will perform at the Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show hosted by Jim Gaffigan on July 3, according to America250, the nonpartisan organization charged by Congress to lead the celebration of America’s 250th year.

The show is scheduled to take place at One Times Square in New York City and will stream live at America250.org starting at 9 p.m. ET on July 3, according to the organization.

In other Mary J. news, she’s been spending time in Vegas, where her My Life, My Story residency takes place at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Her next show is July 10.

NE-YO, who has recently been releasing country-inspired music, will also perform that day, when his Nights Like This Tour with Akon makes a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina.

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