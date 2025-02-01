Mase says he would visit Diddy in prison despite their beef

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Though Mase’s personal and professional relationship with Diddy has long since soured, Mase says he would still visit Diddy in prison.

Mase spoke about the disgraced mogul on an episode of Cam’ron‘s podcast, It Is What It Is, Monday. Cam brought up rumors that Mase was sitting with Diddy’s son Christian Combs at the recent funeral for The Notorious B.I.G.’s mom, Voletta Wallace.

“I think we looked at each other. I don’t think he saw me, I would have said what’s up,” Mase clarified. “I mean, if my name was on the list I’d go visit Puff … I would visit him, make sure he was good.”

He added that he’s still grateful to Diddy for his music career.

“He didn’t do all bad, he did some good,” Mase said. “I ain’t talking about the tape stuff and all of that, I’m talking about the musical side, giving me an opportunity. I think as a person of class you definitely got to show up and sit somewhere in the court if they let you.”

“If they throw my name on the list, I think right now will be a perfect time for me and him to have a conversation,” he said.

While he says he doesn’t know if Diddy is innocent or not, he doesn’t condone the allegations against him.

Diddy is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

ABC Audio’s six-episode podcast on the case, Bad Rap: The Case Against Diddy, debuts March 25. After its initial run ends, the series will pick up with twice-weekly episodes during the trial.

