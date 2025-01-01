Master P, Lucky Daye, The Isley Brothers to perform at Super Bowl Soulful Celebration

Disney/Stewart Cook

Among the festivities going down over Super Bowl weekend is the 26th annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, taking place on Saturday.

The concert, deemed “the ONLY inspirational music event sanctioned by the NFL for Super Bowl weekend,” brings together NFL stars and music artists for an evening of joy and praise. This year’s lineup features performances by New Orleans native Master P, Lucky Daye, Yolanda Adams, Big Freedia and The Isley Brothers, who Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar said he has been listening to ahead of his big performance.

Bill Bellamy and Rocsi Diaz will be serving as hosts.

The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration will air at 8 p.m. CT. on FOX. Super Bowl 59 kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

