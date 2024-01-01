Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Mayorkas says federal authorities are addressing New Jersey drone sightings

Gwengoat/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the federal government is taking action to address the aerial drones that have prompted concern among New Jersey residents.

“There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” he told “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on Sunday. “I want to assure the American public that we in the federal government have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

