McDonald’s to give free ‘Thank You Meals’ for first responders, health care workers starting Wednesday

Kelly Tyko USA TODAY
McDonald’s is introducing free “Thank You Meals” for first responders and health care workers serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the fast-food giant announced Tuesday.
Starting Wednesday and through May 5, health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can get a free meal at participating restaurants nationwide available at the drive thru or for carry out.
The meals are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner and will be served in a Happy Meal box, “in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food,” the company said in a news release.
Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said the two-week promotion was inspired by franchises that have started similar programs. Officials said they expect to give away millions of free meals.