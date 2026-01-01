Medical plane with 4 on board crashes in New Mexico: FAA

(RUIDOSO, N.M.) — A small medical plane with four people on board crashed near Ruidoso, New Mexico, early Thursday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed around 4 a.m. local time, the FAA said. The crash was in a remote, wooded area, according to FlightRadar24.

Jason Burns, the manager of Lincoln County, where the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport is located, said a fire was reported in the nearby Capitan Mountain area. Burns said emergency personnel, fire officials, law enforcement and other agencies were responding.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate, the FAA said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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