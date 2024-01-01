Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1.22 billion ahead of Friday night’s drawing

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $1.22 billion — and a winner could take home the fifth-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The next drawing will take place on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, with the cash value of the jackpot estimated to be $549.7 million.

No one has won the grand prize in the last 30 drawings, as the jackpot has ballooned. The last time the jackpot was won was at $810 million in Texas on Sept. 10.

No ticket matched the numbers drawn on Christmas Eve; the numbers drawn were 11, 14, 38, 45, 46 and gold Mega Ball 3.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

