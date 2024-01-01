Mega Millions jackpot surges to $862 million

youngvet/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot surged to $944 million on Saturday after no ticket matched the numbers drawn on Friday, the lottery said.

The winning numbers on Friday were 2, 20, 51, 56, 57 and gold Mega Ball 19.

The next drawing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 24.

The jackpot prize has a cash value of $429 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment, or an immediate payment followed by annual payments.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $810 million in Texas on Sept. 10.

The total of $862 million is the seventh-largest prize in Mega Millions history. The largest Mega Millions prize ever won was $1.6 billion on August 2023.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 for one play.

