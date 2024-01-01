Megan Thee Stallion accuses Tory Lanez of harassing her in request for restraining order

Photo by TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion filed a restraining order against Tory Lanez on Tuesday, alleging he’s been harassing her while he’s in prison. Tory, born Daystar Peterson, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for shooting and injuring Meg, born Megan Pete, in the summer of 2020.

“Even from behind bars, Mr. Peterson continues to terrorize Ms. Pete. Due to inadequacies and loopholes in the criminal justice system, Ms. Pete is currently without any formal protection against Mr. Peterson’s attacks because the protective order issued against Mr. Peterson was only in effect from 2020 through 2023, before his sentencing,” reads the petition filed in the Superior Court of California – Los Angeles County Tuesday, which ABC News has obtained.

It goes on to allege that Tory is harassing, bullying and antagonizing Meg with the help of “third party bloggers” who he pays “to spread defamatory statements” about her. The petition adds the harassment has caused Megan “severe emotional distress and reputational harm.”

Meg’s request for a restraining order arrives after the protective order previously in place expired in 2023. A hearing addressing this filing is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Meg also recently filed a defamation lawsuit against Milagro Cooper, one of the people she claims Tory has employed to write negative things about her. She’s accusing Cooper of defamation, inflicting emotional distress and cyberstalking, and is seeking all damages owed, a judgment to stop Cooper’s behavior and an injunction to prevent it from happening again.

ABC News reached out to reps for Lanez and Cooper, but requests for comment were not immediately returned.

