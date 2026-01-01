Megan Thee Stallion announces early exit from ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

Megan Thee Stallion’s time with Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been cut short. She took to social media Monday to share the news to her fans.

“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1. It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work!” she wrote. “I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL See you soon.”

Megan made her Broadway debut as Zidler on March 24; her final performance had been scheduled for May 17.

News of her early exit comes in the wake of her breakup with NBA star Klay Thompson after less than a year together. She became emotional during her first show following the split, which she said was due to broken boundaries.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” she said in a statement to Billboard. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

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