Megan Thee Stallion gives fans glimpse of new Popeyes restaurant coming this summer

From Hottie Sauce to her own location, Megan Thee Stallion‘s partnership with Popeyes continues. In a social media post shared Tuesday, she said she’d be opening up her own Popeyes store in the summer and gave fans a tour of the place, which is still in the early stages of development.

“Ok, so today we are visiting my Popeyes before it opens,” Megan said in the clip. “It’s just bones, but in a few months, it will be chickens.” She’s seen walking through the restaurant, speaking with the workers about the windows and determining where there will be speakers. Meg then poses for pictures next to a bright orange extinguisher and a floor plan.

“MY VERY OWN @popeyes IS OPENING THIS SUMMER HOTTIES I just visited my location while she’s still just bones. This is abt to be THEE LITTEST Popeyes,” she captioned the video.

Meg first announced her partnership with Popeyes in 2021, when she released her Hottie Sauce and its accompanying merch. The deal also included info about her new role as a Popeyes franchise owner, as well as her response to the opportunity.

“I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants,” Meg said in a statement at the time. “Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur.”

She continued, “I’ve always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up.”

