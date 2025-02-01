Megan Thee Stallion launches her first Popeyes restaurant as franchise owner

Megan Thee Stallion has officially begun her run as a Popeye’s franchise owner, opening her first restaurant in South Beach, Miami.

She shared a video on Instagram documenting her visit to the location, including her reaction to the space. The clip shows Megan touring the restaurant, meeting each member of the staff and addressing the team in a brief speech.

“This is gonna be the best experience for me, and I hope it’s gonna be a good experience for y’all cuz I’ma be coming up in here and I’ma be acting fool,” she said. “I hope this is a fun job. I hope everyone is having a blast. This is the first Megan Thee Stallion Popeyes. I just want to lead with love. I want everybody to lead with kindness. That’s my main thing. I don’t like that mean s***.”

Elsewhere in the video, the chef cooks in the kitchen, the cashier takes orders and Meg attempts to pack a customer’s meal. When someone asks to speak to the manager, Megan pops out from the back and replies, “How can I help you?”

Meg first teased the location in April as the Miami building was under construction. The opening marks the latest chapter in her partnership with Popeyes, following the launch of her Hottie Sauce and the Animegan collection.

“Prepping Thee Hot Staff before THEE OFFICIAL FIRST EVER MEGAN THEE STALLION POPEYES OPENED. I’m so excited, so proud, and I just feel so much gratitude! Hottiessss I’m officially a franchise owner,” she writes. “Come to South Beach Miami and dine with us.”

