Megan Thee Stallion reflects on 31st birthday celebration: ‘A time was definitely had’

Megan Thee Stallion has unlocked her 31st year of life, as well as a brand-new car.

The rapper, whose birthday was on Sunday, took to Instagram to give a glimpse of how she celebrated another trip around the sun. The post included photos of her in a revealing dress, posing with boyfriend Klay Thompson on a boat and a beach, and a blue Bentley, which appears to be her birthday gift from Klay.

“Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over,” Meg wrote in the caption. “A time was definitely had. THANK YOU BABY.”

Meg’s birthday getaway comes a week after she celebrated Klay’s 36th birthday with a party that included a  performance by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

She previously spoke to People about the NBA player, whom she said unexpectedly came into her life after she prioritized self-love and mental health.

“I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me,” she said. “I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself; maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right.”

“This is one of the first times that I’ve ever been just overly comfortable,” she added. “I’m comfy, babe!”

