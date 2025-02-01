Megan Thee Stallion says latest song, ‘Whenever,’ is something to hold fans over until upcoming album

Hot Girl Productions

Megan Thee Stallion can release music “Whenever” she wants, hence the release of her latest single. She tells Entertainment Tonight she also dropped the song to give her fans some new music to vibe to.

“I just wanted to give the Hotties a little sample, just something to hold them over until they get the main course,” she says, explaining she is “definitely in album mode right now.” She adds, “I’m about to start making a whole new genre of Megan. So yeah, I just wanted to drop something and hold them over.”

Megan says she can’t describe the music she has coming, as she’s “really trying to figure out exactly what I want to sound like.”

“I have so many ideas but I want to give it to my Hotties organized, so we’re working on it right now,” she says, confirming there will be features. “I’m gonna do my big one for the Hotties on this album.” She also shared that she finally got a chance to speak with Doechii about collaborating on a song.

The update about Meg’s music arrives alongside her self-designed Hot Girl Summer collection, a swimwear brand that will be sold at Walmart, Walmart.com and MeganTheeStallion.com starting May 19.

“Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand,” said Meg, the first hip-hop artist to launch her own swimwear brand, according to a statement. “It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it’s a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart and I’m so grateful for their support.”

