Megan Thee Stallion says she’s “blown away” by reaction to ‘Megan: Act II’

Megan Thee Stallion‘s new album, Megan: Act II, is out now, and she’s very pleased by the response thus far.

“I was blown away that everybody was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, there are no skips.’ I was like, ‘What?'” Meg says in an interview with Nylon, noting she’d been confused about what music to make for fans unsatisfied by previous releases. “I’m not gonna lie, some of the hotties been complaining a little bit lately, and I was scratching my head when I would go to the studio and be like, ‘Well, what do y’all want to hear?’ So to see everybody say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is so great. There are no skips, no notes. Ten out of 10.’ I’m just happy.”

Megan: Act II dropped Friday, followed by a limited edition deluxe version, available now until 11:59pm ET on Halloween on Meg’s webstore. It features a new cover designed by TWICE, who guests on Act II cut “Mamushi (Remix).”

Speaking of Halloween, Megan’s favorite holiday, she’ll be throwing a Hottie-ween party in Chicago and would love to see Victoria Monét dress up as her.

“People already think that we look alike, so I would like to see how she would dress up as me,” she tells Nylon. “She is so beautiful. I feel like she would either do the green look from the ‘Bigger in Texas’ video, or she would do the original Tina Snow cover.”

Halloween also marks the release of Meg’s Prime Video documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.

“Till THIS DAY people try to write my story, re-write history, spread MISINFORMATION, and convince others of what kind of person I am,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything you wanna know is right here in this DOC.”

