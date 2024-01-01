Megan Thee Stallion shares Pete and Thomas Foundation’s standout moments of 2024

Disney/Eric McCandless

Megan Thee Stallion may be known for her music, but her philanthropic efforts are also successful. In a collaborative Instagram post shared by Meg and her Pete and Thomas Foundation, she shared its accomplishments for 2024, which included serving “over 8,600 students, mothers, fathers, and senior citizens.”

Megan then took some time to express gratitude for all those who played a part in making things happen.

“Thank you to our 102 community partners for their collaboration and continued work to support underserved communities,” read the post. “Shoutout to the Hotties, volunteers, donors and corporate partners. Your support helped make 2024 a year of growth and greater impact in the community!”

The caption was accompanied by a recap featuring photos, video clips and specific details about the highlights and initiatives of 2024. The foundation’s Thanksgiving giveaway and Meg’s acceptance of the GenLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy at the 2024 Golden Heart Awards were among the featured standout moments.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.