Megan Thee Stallion to receive genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy at Golden Heart Awards

Megan Thee Stallion‘s philanthropic efforts will be recognized by God’s Love We Deliver. The charity, which provides “nutritious, high-quality meals” to people living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses, has announced the rapper will be honored with the genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy. She’ll receive the award at the Golden Heart Awards in October for her work with her Pete Thomas Foundation. The foundation helps underserved communities in her hometown of Houston.

“We’ve had our Hot Girl Summer. Now we’re ready to welcome a new special guest!” the charity wrote when announcing the news on social media. “We are grateful to welcome Megan into our family of honorees and will be watching as she hosts and performs at the @vmas tomorrow night! We can’t wait to honor Megan for all her transformative work.”

The Golden Heart Awards are scheduled to take place Oct. 21 in New York City. Also being honored is Sarah Jessica Parker, who will receive the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy. Sam Smith will perform, and there will be some surprise guests.

