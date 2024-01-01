Melanie Fiona releases music video for ‘I Choose You’

2024 LoveLinc Music Inc.

Melanie Fiona has dropped a music video for her single “I Choose You.” It features her singing the song at a basement party, in tune with the vibe of the R&B reggae track.

Released in late October, “I Choose You” is reflective of Melanie’s life and one of the lessons she’s learned as a mother, wife, woman and human being: “that life is about choice and the choices that we make.”

“What a gift it is to have a choice and what it is a gift to be chosen by love or someone else, and to make that choice, to choose them every single day … and even for yourself. Choosing yourself, whatever it is,” she told ABC Audio of the song.

The R&B reggae vibe, Melanie explains, is a reflection of her Caribbean heritage and love for R&B.

“It feels very reminiscent of a tempo and a vibe of, like, ‘Waiting in Vain’ by Bob Marley and, you know, it’s just like a sweet song,” she says.

“I wanted to make something that would be reflective for people at their weddings,” she continues. “I actually said this in my vows to my husband. I said, ‘I would choose you in every lifetime I find you.’ And that’s what it really is. That’s what I think commitment is to anything. It’s a choice to show up. It’s a choice to choose love. It’s a choice to choose high vibration or positivity in dark times.”

The “I Choose You” music video is now available to watch on YouTube.

