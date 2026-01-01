Metropolitan Museum of Art cancels John Galliano exhibit after controversy

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday it will not go forward with its exhibit on fashion designer John Galliano, which had been planned to coincide with the 2027 Met Gala.

The exhibition, John Galliano: Horizons, was met with backlash when it was announced in late July because of the fashion designer’s history of making antisemitic remarks.

Galliano was fired from his job as creative director of Christian Dior in 2011 and found guilty of antisemitic behavior by a French court later that same year.

In a statement posted on its website, the Metropolitan Museum of Art said the decision to cancel the exhibit, which was scheduled to open next May, was made with Galliano.

The museum also released a statement from the designer, who also previously worked as the head designer of Givenchy and was previously named international designer of the year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

“After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano said in a statement shared by The Met. “I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it. I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one’s conduct over time.”

The statement continued, in part, “I do not want the debate surrounding me to place The Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute. I also recognize and respect that an exhibition honoring my work would be painful for some.”

After stepping away from fashion for several years, Galliano spent 10 years working as artistic director of the Maison Margiela fashion house, leaving the role in 2024, according to The Associated Press.

The Galliano exhibit was to be held at The Met’s Costume Institute. Each spring, the institute’s new exhibit is opened by the star-studded Met Gala.

The gala, chaired by Condé Nast chief content officer Anna Wintour, is a major fundraiser for the museum and the Costume Institute in particular.

Wintour said in a statement Monday that she supports the decision to not move forward with the Galliano exhibition.

“John’s decision that the exhibition devoted to his work should not take place at this time is very courageous and a measure of the man he is,” she said. “I believe this is the right decision, and both he and the Museum have my full support.”

A new spring Costume Institute exhibition and more information on the 2027 Met Gala will be announced at a later date, according to the museum.

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