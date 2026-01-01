Michael Jackson is biggest artist in the US, ‘Billie Jean’ is biggest song in the world

It seems the “Smooth Criminal” has stolen his way into our hearts, as he’s earned the #1 spot on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. It’s Michael Jackson’s first time topping the chart, which “ranks the top artists in the U.S. based on artists’ activity across streaming, radio airplay, album sales and track sales.”

According to Billboard, Michael’s solo catalog garnered 161.2 million chart-inclusive on-demand official U.S. streams during the May 8-14 tracking week, according to Luminate, ranking just behind Drake and Morgan Wallen. He’s also earned 93.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, sold 20,000 digital downloads and moved 46,000 albums during that time.

Those figures combine to make him the #1 artist in the U.S. and the fifth to earn the placement posthumously. The achievement comes after the success of Michael, the second-highest grossing film of the year, which stars his nephew Jafaar Jackson and has drawn attention to his catalog.

His songs “Rock With You,” “Dirty Diana,” “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and “Human Nature” are currently on the Billboard Hot 100, as is “Billie Jean,” which also debuts at #1 on the Global 200 chart for the first time.

Thriller and Number Ones sit in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, with The Essential Michael Jackson, Off the Wall, Dangerous and Xscape later down the list.

The Jacksons are also charting, as the group returns to the Artist 100 list at #98.

Michael is currently in theaters nationwide.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.