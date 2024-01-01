Michael Rainey Jr., LaToya Tonodeo share favorite scenes to film on ‘Ghost’ episode 406

Starz

(Spoilers) Power Book II: Ghost is back with the second half of its final season, which aired Friday on Starz. The episode included shoot-outs, fights, raids and drug deals, but there was one scene Michael Rainey Jr. found to be the most exciting.

“The killing scene. Obviously, that was fun for me,” Michael tells ABC Audio, referring to the moment his character, Tariq, shot a drug dealer named Zion. “It was crazy. You know, working out everything like this, from the choreography of the fights and all that crazy stuff, was super fun.”

For the uninitiated, Zion had privately been in cahoots with the police force but broke their rule of shedding no innocent blood when he shot businessman Wiley Adams during his meeting with Caine and competitor Noma. He also threatened to expose his deal with the force. As a result, Officer Felicia demanded Diana kill Zion.

Diana then sought help from Tariq, the father of her unborn baby, who completed the job. He also used Zion’s death to get a better drug deal from Noma.

LaToya Tonodeo says she was excited to film the scene where Felicia beat her character, Diana, up for seeking Tariq’s help.

“It’s in New York, it’s kind of in an alley-ish and, like, there’s real trash and then fake trash and I’m just like, I really got to go. I gotta commit,” LaToya says. “It was fun and different. And I was like, watching out for the rats. But yeah. So like, watch out for that. And then also stick with choreography.”

The episode ends with Tariq finding Diana in the alley. It’s unclear if the baby makes it.

With Diana wanting out the game and Tariq still in, Michael says their goals “will be conflicted for a minute.”

