Mike Johnson to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to ‘map’ strategy ahead of speakership vote

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(PALM BEACH, FL) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is spending New Year’s Day with President-elect Donald Trump ahead of a showdown vote later this week to keep his leadership post.

Johnson told Louisiana-based radio station News Radio 710 KEEL that he would spend the day Wednesday with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“We’re going to map out some strategy, and he wanted to take photos and do a big endorsement on that day,” Johnson told the station in a story published on Tuesday. “I called him yesterday and said, ‘Mr. President, let’s go ahead and do that,’, so he did.”

ABC News has reached out to Johnson’s office for comment.

Trump endorsed Johnson on Monday, calling on Republicans to unite and “not blow” the opportunity after maintaining House control and winning a majority in the Senate in the November elections.

Johnson, who angered some in his own party during last month’s legislative fight to fund the government and avoid the shutdown, might be able to lose only one member’s support during Friday’s vote — depending on attendance.

While Trump’s endorsement was a win for Johnson, some hardline Republicans are still skeptical he will have the support to get reelected as speaker. One of Johnson’s opponents, Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, has doubled down that he still does not plan to vote for him even after Trump’s endorsement.

Trump told ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks on Tuesday night that he believes Republicans will back Johnson, saying he’s “the one that can win right now.”

Still, Trump went on to suggest dozens of lawmakers don’t “like” Johnson, who ascended to the top post last year after Republican infighting led to the historic ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“I think we’re going to have a great time in Washington, and I think we’re going to get great support, and he’s the one that can win right now. People like him. Almost everybody likes him. Others are very good too, but they have 30 or 40 people that don’t like him, so that’s pretty tough,” Trump said.

When asked if he’s calling other members of Congress in support of Johnson, Trump said he would if needed.

“If necessary, but I think really, we’re going to have a great time. We’re going to get a successful vote. He’s a good man. He’s a very wonderful person, and that’s what you need,” the president-elect said.

There are roughly 15 House Republicans by ABC News’ count who are undecided on whether they’ll vote for Johnson.

No one has come out to publicly challenge Johnson for speaker. Indiana GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz, though, told Fox News on Monday that some of her colleagues are interested in the speakership though she wouldn’t provide names.

“I hope we have it [a speaker] before January 6th,” Spartz said. Jan. 6 marks the date that the 2024 election results will be certified by Congress.

House Republican leadership on Wednesday published an op-ed on Fox News also pleaded with their conference to stick together so they can deliver on Trump’s campaign promises — noting the challenges of their narrow House majority.

“The American people cannot afford to wait for relief when their lives and livelihoods are at stake. As the Republican leadership in Congress, we have prepared an aggressive plan to remove any roadblocks and provide a glidepath for President Trump’s reforms and policy agenda,” wrote Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chairwoman-elect Lisa McClain.

They added, “To implement that vision, we must remain united.”

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.