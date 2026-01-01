Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy to face off in upcoming Return of the Producers Verzuz

The next Verzuz battle will be a showdown between producers. Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy are set to go hit for hit on Jan. 30.

The Return of the Producers battle will air live at 5 p.m. PT from the Apple Music Studios in Los Angeles. It will be presented by Complex, which helmed Verzuz’s comeback featuring Cash Money and No Limit Records during ComplexCon 2025 in October. Complex’s Jordan Rose and Apple Music’s Ebro Darden will provide the commentary.

“ITS ON THE FLO ! CELEBRATION OF THE CATALOGS! REAL 1S KNOW THIS CATALOG TOO DEEP,” Mike captioned an Instagram post. His production discography includes Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” “XXX,” “DNA,” Beyoncé’s “Formation” and Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles.”

Hit-Boy produced the beats for Jay-Z and Ye’s “N***** in Paris,” Travis Scott’s “SICKO MODE,” “Clique,” Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé’s “Feeling Myself” and Nas‘ Grammy-winning album King’s Disease, among others.

Verzuz is a celebration of catalogs where musicians play their hits in a song-for-song format. It kicked off during the pandemic with a battle between cofounders and producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, before it went on to include face-offs between artists. The upcoming showdown will be its second since its return following some legal disputes.

Hit-Boy x Verzuz x GAS Trading Cards are now available for purchase on Complex’s webstore.

