Missing Texas college student found safe, campus police say

(DALLAS) — A missing Texas college student has been found safe, police said Friday.

Brianna Arango, 21, a student at Southern Methodist University, was reported missing on Thursday, according to police.

A family member contacted SMU Police at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday to report that Arango did not meet with them as planned earlier that afternoon, campus police said. She had a class at 1 p.m. that she also did not attend, police said.

She was last seen that day on the Dallas campus around 12:30 p.m. near Harold Simmons Hall, according to the Southern Methodist University Police Department.

SMU Police said in an advisory on Thursday that they were working to locate her and were “treating this as a matter of concern” while asking for the campus community’s help in locating her.

Campus police updated Friday that they had located Arangao and she is safe.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

“We know this situation was concerning for many in our community, and we are grateful for your attention and assistance,” SMU Police said. “This remains an active investigation, and law enforcement is limited in the details that can be shared at this time.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.