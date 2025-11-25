Missing Virginia high school football coach wanted for child sexual abuse material: Police

(APPALACHIA, Va.) — A high school football coach who went missing last week is wanted for possession of child sexual abuse material and using a computer to solicit a minor, authorities in Virginia said Tuesday.

Travis Turner, 46, of Appalachia, Virginia, has been missing since Nov. 20, according to the Virginia State Police. The Union High School football coach is considered a fugitive, police said.

State police on Monday obtained 10 warrants for Turner, including five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, authorities said. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending, police said.

Agents with the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office were en route to Turner’s home on Nov. 20 as part of an investigation, not an arrest, when they were informed he was no longer there, police said.

“Police are actively searching for Turner,” Virginia State Police said in a statement on Tuesday. “Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search. VSP’s main priority is locating Turner safely; he is now considered a fugitive.”

Turner is a physical education teacher and head football coach at Union High School, in the Wise County public school district, according to the school’s website. Amid his disappearance, the football team has advanced to the Virginia regional final, scheduled for this weekend, during their 12-0 season.

In response to a request for comment on Turner, Wise County Public Schools said Tuesday it is “aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave.”

“The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students,” the statement continued. “The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward.”

The school district said it is unable to provide additional details because it is an “active legal matter involving personnel.”

An attorney for the Turner family said in a statement that they “remain prayerful for his safe return and for everyone affected by the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.”

“Any allegations should be addressed through the proper legal process — not through speculation or rumor,” the attorney, Adrian Collins, said. “We ask the public and media to show compassion, accuracy, and respect for the family’s privacy.”

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Virginia State Police Division 4 at 276-484-9483 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.