MIT professor shot, killed at his home in Boston suburbs: Officials

(BOSTON) — A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been shot and killed at his home, authorities said.

Nuno F.G. Loureiro, 47, was found Monday night at his house in the upscale Boston suburb of Brookline. He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office said.

The DA’s office said the homicide investigation is ongoing.

The university said Loureiro was a “faculty member in the departments of Nuclear Science & Engineering and Physics, as well as the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center.”

“Our deepest sympathies are with his family, students, colleagues, and all those who are grieving,” MIT said in a statement. “Focused outreach and conversations are taking place within our community to offer care and support for those who knew Prof. Loureiro, and a message will be shared with our wider community.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.