Mitch McConnell announces he will not seek reelection next year

(WASHINGTON) — Longtime Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection next year.

McConnell, who turned 83 today, was largely expected to end his Senate tenure at the conclusion of his term in January 2027 but made it official in a floor speech in which he reflected on his decades-long political career.

“Seven times my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. Every day in between I have humbled by the trust they place in me to do their business, right here,” he said. “Representing our commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime.”

“I will not seek this honor for an eighth time,” he continued. “My current term in the Senate will be my last.”

The Kentucky lawmaker stepped down from his role as party leader last year after a record-breaking 18 years atop the GOP conference.

McConnell said Thursday that serving in the role was “a rare and, yes, rather specific childhood dream” come true.

Since ending his tenure as leader, McConnell has distinguished himself as one of few Republican senators willing to challenge President Donald Trump. He has voted against three of Trump’s Cabinet nominees so far, more than any other GOP lawmaker in the body.

