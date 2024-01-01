Mitch McConnell falls during Senate Republican lunch

Allison Pecorin/ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell fell during the Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday.

It was initially unclear if McConnell, 82, was injured or what the severity of the fall was. Two medical responders were seen briefly entering his office and then departed.

Shortly afterward, McConnell’s office put out a statement that he had sustained a “minor cut” to the face and a “sprained wrist” from the incident.

“Leader McConnell tripped following lunch. He sustained a minor cut to the face and sprained his wrist. He has been cleared to resume his schedule,” his spokesperson said.

Newly-elected Senate Republican Leader John Thune, who will take the mantle from McConnell in January, was asked about McConnell’s fall during the Republican press conference after the lunch.

“He’s fine, he’s in his office,” Thune said, deferring further questions to McConnell’s staff.

McConnell, who has walked with a limp after overcoming polio at a young age, has taken previous falls.

One fall in March 2023 at a hotel in Washington resulted in a prolonged absence from the Senate. McConnell suffered a concussion and fractured rib from the incident, requiring hospitalization and outpatient rehabilitation that forced him to miss six weeks on Capitol Hill.

McConnell also sparked concern after two episodes last year during which he appeared to freeze in front of television cameras, though he was later cleared to work by the Capitol physician.

The longtime Kentucky senator announced in February he was stepping down from the leadership role he’s held for two decades.

McConnell later Tuesday afternoon exited his office to cast a vote on the Senate floor.

McConnell wore a brace on his left hand and had a visible bandage under his left eye.

He said “good” when asked by ABC News how he was feeling.

