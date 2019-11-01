MJ the Musical – Listen to win!

Tune into the Tammi Mac Show 11/27-12/1 @ 4pm for your chance to win tickets to MJ the Musical!
MJ the musical is about to be startin’ somethin’ as it makes its California premiere at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in December 2023 and KJLH is giving you a chance to win a pair of the hottest tickets in town!
When you hear Tammi Mac ask one of the 5 trivia questions below, call in for your chance to win tickets!
How many MJ songs does MJ the Musical Feature?
ANSWER: 25
How many 2022 Tony Awards was MJ nominated for?
ANSWER: 10
MJ the Musical takes place during rehearsals for which Michael Jackson World Tour?
ANSWER: Michaels Dangerous World Tour
Name the MJ the musical Broadway star the plays Michel Jackson in the tour
ANSWER: Roman Banks
Who won a 2022 Tony Award for best Choreopgrapher in MJ?
ANSWER: Christopher Wheeldon