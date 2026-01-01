Monaleo cancels tour shows following emergency surgery

Monaleo has been forced to cancel a pair of shows following emergency surgery. She took to social media Tuesday to explain the series of events that led to her decision.

“Unfortunately, due to a sudden medical emergency that required immediate surgery, I have to cancel my upcoming Memphis and New Orleans shows,” she wrote on X. “I’m beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications.”

She later revealed that she went to the emergency room after medication failed to ease a sharp pain in her lower abdomen. Doctors discovered she “had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen.”

“Had to have emergency surgery and unfortunately lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process… listen to your body!!!!!!! If something feels off IT IS!!!!!” Monaleo warned her fans.

She added that she is “currently sorting through the refund process and looking at rescheduling dates as promised” and doesn’t know “how long this healing process will take.”

“I do want to say this though: listen to your body when things are off. As a person who hates ERs and never wants to go, this could’ve been a lot worse,” she continued. “Love y’all lots. Wait up for me — the Pimpcess will be back and better!!!!!”

Monaleo’s Memphis and New Orleans shows were scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. It remains to be seen whether additional dates will be affected as she recovers.

Monaleo is currently on her Who Did The Body Tour and is also scheduled to join Summer Walker as an opening act on the Still Finally Over It arena tour beginning in June.

