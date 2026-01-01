Monaleo thanks village, will resume tour following emergency surgery

Monaleo is ready to make her comeback after undergoing emergency surgery in March. She took to Instagram Tuesday to thank her village for their support and remind fans to prioritize their health.

“hey yall. wanted to take a moment to say from the depths of my soul, thank you for ALL the love and support this past month,” she wrote. “thank you to my village of family, friends, and supporters for every message, every flower, every visit, etc. This has been such a difficult and depressing time for me so it means so much that yall never let me forget how loved and supported i am. Recovery was rough but it went well!”

“I learned a lot in this process but most importantly how to advocate for my wellbeing. Something i want to continue to remind yall to do as it could be the thing that saves your life,” she continued. “So many trivial things could be going on in your life and then suddenly being alive is the only thing that matters! What an eye opening experience.”

Monaleo was in the midst of her Who the Body Tour when she was forced to cancel shows and undergo surgery after discovering she “had an inflamed cyst the size of a softball that had twisted and cut off blood flow and caused bleeding in my abdomen”; she lost an ovary and fallopian tube in the process.

Now she says she’s “ready to get back to doing what i love.”

“All shows for the month of april & beyond will go on,” Monaleo wrote. “I can’t wait to see yall! …i love yall more than anything! Pimpcess is BACK.”

The next show on her Who the Body Tour is set for April 21 in Birmingham. She is also scheduled to join Summer Walker’s Still Finally Over trek, which kicks off in late May.

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