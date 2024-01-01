Moneybagg Yo talks ‘Speak Now,’ “Whiskey Whiskey” and Memphis rappers

CMG/N-Less/Interscope Records

Moneybagg Yo released his album Speak Now back in June, and like other artists, it reflects some of his real-life happenings. “I’m a real time artist. I like to record when stuff really going on accurately in my life. That’s the mode I was in,” he tells Rolling Stone of recording Speak Now. “I feel like whatever I’m going through in a day or that week, or whatever pain I’m enduring, I just use it as an outlet … I’m really just going in the studio to let it off, get it off, and get going.”

Moneybagg also kept in mind his intention to release a different album each time.

“When you go to a theater, you don’t want to go see the same movie six, seven times,” he says. “So I feel like that’s where I’m at in my career. I gotta give y’all different movies to see every time. Every time you listen to me, it’s a difference, a new movie, a different vibe.”

Part of that “different vibe” was experienced in the song “Whiskey Whiskey” featuring country star Morgan Wallen.

“It was actually his song, he just gave it to me,” Moneybagg reveals. “It’s just unexpected. It’s a good song. I feel like it’s taking me somewhere else. I need to go there. I need to expand. I’m ready to expand, so tune in.”

“I just feel like this song is going to represent just Tennessee. This is what I’m aiming with. I’m not trying to, like, tap into nobody’s world or whatever that is,” he continues.

Bagg also shouts out some Tennessee natives, including GloRilla and Blac Youngsta, who’ve been putting on for Memphis. “We got a lot of talent there, the world is just now seeing it,” he says. “We’ve been had it.”

